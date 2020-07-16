TN 2020 HSE exam: Plus Two result declared; link to be activated soon
According to reports, the result has been declared but the link says to wait for the details.
DGE Tamil Nadu has declared the Plus Two or 12th examination result for the year 2020 today, according to Times of India. The result link has not been activated yet but is expected to be available soon. All students can check the result on the official website, tnresults.nic.in.
More details regarding the result is expected to be available soon. Currently the website says, “HSE(+2) March 2020 Exam Results - Await for Details”.
In 2019, the board had declared the result on April 19th. The pass percentage for the exam was 91.3%. Girls managed to outdo boys with a pass percentage of 93.64% compared to 88.57%.
How to check TN 12th result:
- Visit the TN results website.
- Click on the link (once activated) to check the result.
- Enter the personal details and submit.
- The result will be available.