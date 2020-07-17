WB 2020 Madarsah result declared at wbresults.nic.in
The result for High Madarsah, Alim, and Fazil examinations were declared on July 16.
West Bengal Board of Madarsah Examination declared the Madarsah examination result for 2020 on July 16.
All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official results website, wbresults.nic.in.
The result for the High Madarsah Exam, Alim Exam, and Fazil Exams were declared together.
Here are the direct links to check the WB Madarsah Board Exam results:
How to check WB Madarsah 2020 exam result:
- Visit the WB results website.
- Click on the Madarsah exam result link activated on July 16.
- Click on the relevant exam.
- Enter the roll number and other details.
- The result will be displayed.