West Bengal Board of Madarsah Examination declared the Madarsah examination result for 2020 on July 16.

All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official results website, wbresults.nic.in.

The result for the High Madarsah Exam, Alim Exam, and Fazil Exams were declared together.

Here are the direct links to check the WB Madarsah Board Exam results:

1. High Madrasah Examination

2. Alim Examination

3. Fazil Examination

How to check WB Madarsah 2020 exam result: