Uttar Pradesh and Telangana state governments have decided to conduct the final year/final semester examinations for all the universities and colleges in the state as per the UGC guidelines. The examinations for the remaining year/semester has been cancelled for this year, according to various reports.

Telangana government on Thursday said that the decision was taken to uphold the academic sanctity. The government will follow the guidelines laid down by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and AICTE and to conduct the final year exams for UG, PG, and Engineering colleges, reports Times of India.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday, on similar lines, said that the decision has been taken to cancel all the university and college examinations in the state except for the final year examinations, reports Livemint.com.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that the students of other classes will be promoted based on internal assessments, adds the report. As per the UGC guidelines, the minister informed, that the exams will be conducted before September 30 and the results will be declared anywhere from October 15 to October 31.

The UP government has also decided to give another chance to students who cannot appear for the final year exam later when the situation is conducive. This will be a one-time measure, said the Deputy CM.

The Telangana government did not give any definite timeline regarding the conduct of the examination but it is expected to follow the UGC guidelines and to conduct the exam before September 31.

TOI report also said that the Telangana government plans to start the engineering academic year from August 17 and combined entrance exams are being planned to be conducted soon.

Both the states are among the top 10 worst affected states with regard to the COVID-19 situation. The state of UP has more than 43 thousand confirmed cases with more than 1000 deaths reported until Thursday. Meanwhile, Telangana state has more than 41 thousand confirmed cases and more than 380 deaths reported until Thursday.