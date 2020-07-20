Kendriya Vidyalaya or Central School has begun the process for the Class 1 Admission for the academic year 2020-21. All the parents/guardian who want to participate in the admission process for their children should register on the official website, kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

The child must be at least 5 years old as on 31st March in the academic year in which admission is sought for Class I to be eligible for admission. The maximum age limit for the child is 7 years old.

The last day to apply for appearing in the admission process is August 7, 2020. The admission to class 1 does not involve any exam and will be done based on the lottery and reservations, details of which can be accessed on the notification.

Here is the direct link to access the KVS registration link.

Here is the direct link to access the KVS admission guidelines.

Parents and guardians are suggested to go through the notification and registraion/application instructions carefully before proceeding with the application process.