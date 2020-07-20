Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the hall ticket or admit card for the Karnataka UG Common Entrance Test (UGCET) today, July 20, 2020, a while ago. All the students who have applied to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline,karnataka,gov.in.

The hall ticket was initially released on Sunday but due to server issues the link was deactivated. The link has been activated once again and students can download the hall tickets now.

Here is the direct link to download the Karnataka UGCET 2020 hall ticket.

The exam is generally conducted in the months of April or May but this year it has been delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown and will be conducted on July 30 and July 31. There were a lot of questions among students whether the exam will be postponed further

Karnataka CET examination is conducted for admissions into professional courses in engineering, pharmacy, agriculture among otehrs offered by various institutions in the state of Karnataka. The courses include Engineering, Technology, Farm Science courses [i,e., Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B,V,Sc, & A.H.), B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons) Sericulture, B.Sc. (Hons) Horticulture, B.Sc (Hons) Forestry, B.Tech (Bio-Technology), B.Sc.(Hons) Community Science, B,Tech (Agricultural Engineering), B.Tech (Food Technology), B.Tech (Dairy Tech), B.F,Sc (Fisheries), B.Sc. (Agri. Marketing & Co-Op),1 and B.Pharm & Pharm-D courses.

How to use K UGCET 2020 hall ticket: