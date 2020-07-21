Punjab 12th result: PSEB to declare 12th result today at 11 am: LIVE UPDATE
The board had to cancel exams for a few subjects due to the COVID-19 situation.
Punjab Board will be declaring the 12th class results today, July 21. According to reports, the result will be coming out at 11.00 am. All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result one it is declared on the official website, pseb.ac.in.
PSEB had scheduled to conduct the exam in the month of March. However, due to the COVID-19 situation, a few subjects had to be postponed. These subjects were later cancelled due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation and students will be graded on the basis of the best-performing subjects formula.
How to check PSEB 12th result:
- Visit the PSEB official website.
- Click on the link for results
- Click on the 12th result link once it is declared.
- Feed in the required information and submit.
- The result will be displayed.
Live updates
9.29 am: A few of the exams scheduled to be conducted in March had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. Due to the prevailing pandemic situation, these subjects were cancelled. PSEB will grade these subjects on the basis of the best-performing subjects formula
9.00 am: PSEB generally declares the details of result a few hours before activating the result link. It is to be seen if they follow the same pattern this year, too.
8.59 am: In 2019, the 12th result was declared on May 11. The pass percentage was 86.41% with girls performing better than boys with 90.86% as compared to boys who got 82.83%.
8.53 am: The result will be available on the official website, pseb.ac.in, and also on some third-party websites like indiaresults.com.
8.52 am: Punjab board or PSEB will be declaring the 12th exam result today, July 21. According to various reports, the result will be declared at 11.00 am.