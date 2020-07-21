Board of School Education, Haryana, will be declaring the 12th class results for the year 2020 today, July 21. The result is expected to be declared in the evening hours around 5.00 pm, according to reports.

Once the result is declared, students can access them on the official website, bseh.org.in, with their roll number and other details available on the hall ticket.

In 2019, the board had declared the 12th result on May 15, 2019. Around 2 lakh students had appeared for the exam and the pass percentage was 74.4% which was 11 percentage points better than in 2018.

This year the results have been delayed due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. A few exams had to be postponed due to the lockdown which were conducted in the month of July.

The exams which were postponed and conducted in July were Banking and Automobile, Chemistry, Computer Science, Public Administrator, Geography, ITIS, History, Life Science, Agriculture, Psychology, Sanskrit, Urdu, Biotechnology, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Philosophy, Sociology or Entrepreneurship, Stenographer, IT and ITES, reports, NDTV.

How to check BSEH 2019 12th class result: