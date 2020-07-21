Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the application process for the 2020 Regional Rural Banks recruitment for Officer (Scale I, II, and III) and Office Assistnat positions today, July 21. The application process started on July 1, 2020. The notification can be accessed and the application can be processed on the official website, ibps.in.

The preliminary examination for the position of the position of Office Assistant and Officer Scale III is scheduled to be conducted in the months of September and October 2020 and the result for the exam will be declared in October 2020.

The Officer Scale I and II do not need to appear for the preliminary examination and will appear for the Main/Single exam and then an Interview round. The recruitment of Officer Scale III will involve a Preliminary exam and Main exam and then an Interview around, whereas for the Office Assistant one has to go through the Preliminary and Main exam before getting an appointment letter.

Here is the direct link to access the IBPS 2020 RRB recruitment notification.

Here is the direct link to find links to apply for the IBPS recruitment for various positions.

Interested candidates are advised to go through the official notification carefully for more information on breakdown of vacancy, important dates, application and selection process, reservation policy, qualifications and eligibility among others.