Punjab Board or PSEB has declared the 12th class results today, July 21. The result was expected at 11.00 am and the link was activated on indiaresults.com exactly at 11.00 am.

All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result one it is declared on the official website, pseb.ac.in, and indiaresults.com.

Here is the direct link to check the PSEB 12th result.

Around 3 lakh students had appeared for the exam this year, reports NDTV. They can access the result in a few minutes. The PSEB had declared the 10th result along with 5th and 8th class result for the year 2020 on May 29.

PSEB had scheduled to conduct the exam in the month of March. However, due to the COVID-19 situation, a few subjects had to be postponed. These subjects were later cancelled due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation and students will be graded on the basis of the best-performing subjects formula.

How to check PSEB 12th result: