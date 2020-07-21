BSER 2020 12th Arts result declared at rajresults.nic.in: Live Updates
The 12th Commerce and Science examination results have already been declared and today the Arts exam result is expected to be declared.
Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has released the 12th class (Senior Secondary) Arts stream result today, July 21. All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result once it is declared on the official website, rajresults.nic.in.
The board has already declared the Commerce and Science stream results this year on July 13 and July 8, respectively. The result for Arts is expected to come out in the afternoon hours though no fixed time has been given.
How to check RBSE Class 12th Arts stream result:
1. Go to RBSE official website: www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
2. Choose your class 12th Arts stream link, once activated.
3. Enter the required details.
4. Submit and view your result.
Live updates
3.40 pm: Students have to enter the roll number and the Captcha code and click on ‘Submit’ to check the resu.t
3.38 pm: BSER has declared the 12th Arts stream result on the official website. Here is the direct link.
3.13 pm: Over 5 lakh students had appeared for the Arts stream examination this year.
3.08 pm: The result is expected in a few minutes if reports are to be believed. Students should be ready with their hall tickets to check the result once it is declared.
2.30 pm: NDTV states that the result is expected to come out at 3.15 pm.
2.29 pm: This year the result had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. A few of the subjects had to be postponed which were conducted in the month of June.
2.28 pm: In 2019, the board had declared the Arts stream result on May 22. The pass percentage in 2019 for Arts stream was 85.81%. Girls had performed better than boys with a pass percentage for girls at 90.81% and 88% for boys.
2.27 pm: The Science stream students scored a pass percentage of 91.96% and Commerce stream students managed 94.49%.
2.26 pm: The results for RBSE Science and Commerce stream has already been declared on July 8 and July 13, respectively.
2.23 pm: The result will be available at official websites, rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
2.22 pm: RBSE is expected to declare the 12th Arts examination result today in the afternoon or evening hours, according to reports.