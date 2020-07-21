3.40 pm: Students have to enter the roll number and the Captcha code and click on ‘Submit’ to check the resu.t

3.38 pm: BSER has declared the 12th Arts stream result on the official website. Here is the direct link.

3.13 pm: Over 5 lakh students had appeared for the Arts stream examination this year.

3.08 pm: The result is expected in a few minutes if reports are to be believed. Students should be ready with their hall tickets to check the result once it is declared.

2.30 pm: NDTV states that the result is expected to come out at 3.15 pm.

2.29 pm: This year the result had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. A few of the subjects had to be postponed which were conducted in the month of June.

2.28 pm: In 2019, the board had declared the Arts stream result on May 22. The pass percentage in 2019 for Arts stream was 85.81%. Girls had performed better than boys with a pass percentage for girls at 90.81% and 88% for boys.

2.27 pm: The Science stream students scored a pass percentage of 91.96% and Commerce stream students managed 94.49%.

2.26 pm: The results for RBSE Science and Commerce stream has already been declared on July 8 and July 13, respectively.

2.23 pm: The result will be available at official websites, rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2.22 pm: RBSE is expected to declare the 12th Arts examination result today in the afternoon or evening hours, according to reports.