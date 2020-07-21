Haryana 12th result: BSEH to declared 12th result today at bseh.org.in: LIVE UPDATES
The result is expected to come out in the evening hours on the official website, bseh.org.in
Haryana Board of School Education will declare the 12th class results for the year 2020 today, July 21. The result is expected to be declared in the evening hours around 5.00 pm, according to reports.
Once the result is declared, students can access them on the official website, bseh.org.in, with their roll number and other details available on the hall ticket.
How to check BSEH 2019 12th class result:
- Log on to the official BSEH website.
- Click on the 12th result link.
- Enter all the required details and click on submit.
- The marks will be displayed and can be printed out.
Live updates
3.28 pm: Students should be ready with their hall tickets and check the result on the official website, bseh.org.in, once it is declared.
3.27 pm: BSEH will be declaring the 12th class results for the year 2020 today, July 21.