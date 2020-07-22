Karnataka government once again said that the Karnataka UG CET 2020 examination will be held as scheduled and the will not be postponed due to the COVID-19 situation in the state. The Higher Education Minister CN Ashwat Narayan said that the number of people infected of COVID-19 in the age group of 17 to 20 is very small, reports Times of India.

The minister at a press briefing said that only 40 persons in the age group of 17-20 have been infected of COVID-19 and apart from that admissions for degree colleges have begun. The minister said that there will not be any virus-free months in the near future for us to wait, adds the report.

The minister also said there will not be any lockdown in the state and students should not have problems reaching the test centre. Students and guardians coming from outside the state do not have to follow the quarantine protocol and can stay in the state for 96 hours. Even for COVID-19 positive students, separate centres have been arranged.

According to the report the minister said that admission process for all the courses will be kept open this year for a long time for students to switch courses or colleges. All the fees paid with this regard will be refunded.

Karnataka UG CET examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 30 and July 31. A total number of around 1.9 lakh students have registered to appear for the examination this year, according to the report. The hall ticket for the exam was released on Monday.