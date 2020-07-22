Mumbai University has begun the admission for the Undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2020-21 from today, July 22. According to a detailed schedule released, the last day to apply for admissions to the university this year will be 1.00 pm of August 4. The application process can be conducted on the official website, mum.digitaluniversity.ac.

The admissions process will be conducted for campuses and sub-campuses of the university for all the Arts, Science, Commerce UG programmes from today. The admission process will be conducted for both the UG programme and five-year integrated courses.

Admission schedule ( Pre Admission online Enrolment) of various under graduate courses for the academic year 2020-21 pic.twitter.com/xBYsClFrSS — University of Mumbai (@Uni_Mumbai) July 21, 2020

This year the merit list will be released three times. The first merit list will be released on August 4 and verification and admission process based on the first merit list will be conducted from August 5 to August 10. The second and third merit list will be released on August 10 and August 17, respectively.

Here is the direct link to begin the registration process for admission for Mumbai University.

The colleges have been asked to provide an online system for admission this year amid the COVID-19 outbreak. For colleges which have difficulties providing an online system, offline admission process should be done while maintaining all the COVID-19 safety protocols.