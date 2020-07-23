Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will be conducting the Term-End Examination for final semester students in the month of September.

The exam generally is conducted in June but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the exam was postponed. This time the exam will begin in the first week of September.

The notification released on the official website said that the intermediate year and semester exams have been postponed and will be conducted along with the December TEE examinations.

Even for final semester students, who are not able to appear for the September exam due to the pandemic will be given another opportunity in December.

Meanwhile, the university has extended the exam application deadline for the June TEE exam until July 31. All the candidates who want to appear for the September exam should apply soon on the official website.

The IGNOU notification regarding the June TEE exam an be accessed in this link.

As per the UGC guidelines, the exams for the intermediate semesters can be evaluated based on internal assessments; however, it is necessary for universities to conduct the final year/semester examinations.