DGE Tamil Nadu will be declaring the Plus One result for the year 2020 before the SSLC result, reports NDTV. The Plus One or Class 11th result can be expected within a week’s time and SSLC result will be declared after that.

NDTV quoted a source who said, “TN Class 10th result date will be finalised after the Class 11th result is out.” Students can access these results once they are declared on the official website, tnresults.nic.in.

This year Class 10th and Class 11th examination in the state could not be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exams were initially scheduled for March and April which were postponed for June and then cancelled.

The students will be assessed based on internal assessment and attendance,. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswami had said in June that 80% weightage will be given to half yearly and quarterly examination and 20% weightage for the attendance for grading the students and promoting them

The board has already declared the Plus Two or class 12th examination result on July 16. Students have scored a pass percentage of 92.3% this year which is 1 percentage point better compared to 2019.

Girls had performed better than boys in the class 12th exam this year with a pass percentage of 94.8%. Boys have secured a pass percentage of 89.41%, Tiruppur topped the district charts with 97.12% students passing the exam followed by Erode with 96.99% and Coimbatore with 96.39%.