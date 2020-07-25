Calcutta University has declared the 2019 BCom 3rd semester examination result on Friday, July 24.

All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website, wbresults.nic.in.

The Semester III results were declared for Honours, General, and Major course types under CBCS and is available now on the website.

Here is the direct link to check the BCom 3rd Sem result.

How to check Calcutta University result: