The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2020 new examination dates have been released. The exam is now scheduled to be conducted on August 24, as per NDTV.

The exam is conducted by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) and the announcement for the new exam date was made on Friday. The admit card for the exam will be released on July 31, adds the report.

The admit card will be available on the official website, gseb.org and gujcet.gseb.org.

GUJCET 2020 exam is conducted for admissions to degree engineering and pharmacy courses provided by institutions in the state of Gujarat. Indian Express reports that around 1.25 lakh have applied to appear for the exam this year of which 75.5 thousand are for non-medical stream and almost 50 thousand for the medical stream.

The board generally conducts the exam in the month of March and the result is declared along with the HSC Science stream result. This year GUJCET 2020 exam is yet to be conducted due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The exam was initially scheduled for July but was postponed one again due to the prevailing pandemic situation.