3.14 pm: This is drop of around 3.5 percentage points compared to 2019 when the pass percentage was 72.3%.

3.13 pm: The students have scored a pass percentage of 68,81% this year, reports NDTV.

3.06 pm: Enter the 9-digit roll number and 8-digit application number and click on ‘Submit’ to check the result.

3.02 pm: The result has been declared on the official website, This is the direct link.

2.55 pm: In 2019, students scored a pass percentage of 72.37%. The stream-wise pass percentage for 12th class for Humanities was 70.5%, Science 72.64%, Commerce 77.05%, Agriculture 68.45%, Fine Arts 86.27%, and Home Science 79.6%.

2.54 pm: MP Board had declared the 10th and 12th board exam result in 2019 on May 5.

2.53 pm: This year the examination was hampered due to the COVID-19 lockdown and the Geography exam had to be cancelled. Students will be given average marks of the remaining subjects fro the Geography exam.

2.47 pm: Students should be ready with their hall tickets to check the result once it is declared on the official website, mpresults.nic.in.

2.46 pm: MPBSE will be declaring the 12th result today at 3.00 pm.