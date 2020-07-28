Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, will be declaring the Odisha state’s 10th board examination result for 2020 tomorrow, July 29. All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official websites, orissaresults.nic.in and bseodisha.nic.in, once it is declared.

It was reported by many outlets yesterday that the result date will be announced on Monday and now Hindustan Times reports that the result will be coming out on Wednesday. The report says that the announcement was made by the School and mass education minister Samir Dash.

The report says that around 5.6 lakh students had appeared for the exam from the state this year. The result has been delayed due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. The exams were conducted in the months of February and March.

In 2019, the Board had declared the 10th exam result on May 20. The pass percentage for the year 2019 stood at 70.78% which was a drop of over 5 percentage points compared to 2018.

How to check your BSE Odisha 10th results: