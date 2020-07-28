Madhya Pradesh government has reversed its decision to cancel the university and college exams in the state. The state will now be conducting open book exams for UG final year and PG final semester, according to Times of India.

This is the first state to reverse its decision and follow the UGC guidelines issued on July 6 which said that the final year/semester exam is must for all the universities. The open book exam in the state will be conducted in the month of September, adds the report.

An official said that the open book exam (OBE) can be given by students in the comfort of their homes while referring to notes and books to attempt the answers. The official said that the CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan took the decision on Monday, adds the report.

Earlier in the month of June the state had decided to cancel all the university and college exams in the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic However, UGC guidelines released on July 6 states that final year exams in universities is must and must be conducted before September 30.

The report states that the MP government will set up collection centres all across the state where students can submit their answer sheets. Students can also submit their answer sheets via email, adds the report.

The result will give 50 percent weightage to the answer sheet and 50 percent weightage to the past performance and the result will be announced in the month of October.

The official said that more than 5.71 lakh students are slated to appear for the final year exam from the state in various universities who can benefit from the open book exam.