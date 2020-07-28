4.12 pm: NDTV also reports that over 11 lakh students had appeared for the exam this year.

4.11 pm: The pass percentage this year was recorded at 80.33%, reports. NDTV.

4.02 pm: The RSEB has declared the 10th result on the official website.

3.55 pm: The result is expected to be announced in 5 minutes. Students are suggested to be ready with their admit card.

3.44 pm: The 12th result for all the streams have been declared in the state. Science stream result was declared on July 8, Commerce stream result on July 13, and Arts stream on July 21.

3.34 pm: This is how to check the result once it is declared:

How to check RBSE 10th result:

  1. Visit the RBSE official results website.
  2. Click on the link to access the 10th result, once activated.
  3. Enter the roll number and other details.
  4. The result will be displayed.

2.51 pm: The education minister of the state Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted on Monday and said that the result will be declared today.

2.49 pm: Two subjects that were postponed due to the pandemic were conducted on June 29 and June 30.

2.48 pm: This year the results were delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown because of which some of the exams had to be postponed.

2.47 pm: In 2019, RBSE had declared the 10th class result on June 3 and students had scored a pass percentage of 79.85%.

2.42 pm: Once the result is declared, it can be accessed on the official website, rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2.31 pm: RBSE will be declaring the Rajasthan 10th examination result today at around 4.00 pm.