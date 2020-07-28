Goa 10th result to be declared at 4.30 pm at gbshse.gov.in: LIVE UPDATE
Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination (GBSHSE) will be announcing the SSC or 10th class result today, July 28. All the students who had appeared for the examination can check the result for the 10th class on the official website, gbshse.gov.in.
The exam results for the 10th board exam will be coming out at 4.30 pm on the official website, according to reports.
How to check Goa SSC Results
- Visit the GBSHSE official website - gbshse.org, gbshse.gov.in
- The home page will automatically direct to results section.
- Check your results using student enrollment number and download the same for future reference.
Live updates
4.13 pm: The result can now be expected in around 15 minutes.
3.55 pm: The Goa board had declared last week that the result will be declared today at around 4 pm.
3.44 pm: The students of 12th class had scored a pass percentage of 86.83% this year. This was a decrease of around 3 percentage points compared to 2019.
3.43 pm: The 10th result is being declared almost a month after the class 12th was declared. The 12th result was declared on June 26.
3.42 pm: In 2019, the board had declared the result on May 21. The pass percentage was at 92.7%
3.39 pm: Goa board will be declaring the 10th class result today at around 4.30 pm.