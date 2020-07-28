4.13 pm: The result can now be expected in around 15 minutes.

3.55 pm: The Goa board had declared last week that the result will be declared today at around 4 pm.

3.44 pm: The students of 12th class had scored a pass percentage of 86.83% this year. This was a decrease of around 3 percentage points compared to 2019.

3.43 pm: The 10th result is being declared almost a month after the class 12th was declared. The 12th result was declared on June 26.

3.42 pm: In 2019, the board had declared the result on May 21. The pass percentage was at 92.7%

3.39 pm: All the students who had appeared for the examination can check the result for the 10th class on the official website, gbshse.gov.in.

3.39 pm: Goa board will be declaring the 10th class result today at around 4.30 pm.