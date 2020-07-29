Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is scheduled to release the 2020 Combined Medical Services Exam (CMSE) notification today, July 29. The notification was scheduled to be released on July 22 but was postponed by a week and will be released today on the official website, upsc.gov.in, and the application process will be conducted on upsconline.nic.in.

Based on the calendar, the last day to apply for the CMSE exam was August 11 but it is expected the last day will also be pushed by a week’s time. The exam will be conducted on October 22, 2020.

The CMSE 2020 notification was initially scheduled to be released on April 8 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. CMSE examination is conducted annually for the recruitment of MBBS doctors.

The CMSE recruitment process will be conducted in two phases: Computer-based preliminary test followed by an Interview. Computer-based examination will have two Papers, each Paper carrying a maximum of 250 marks.

Each Paper will be of two hours’ duration. The part II of the process, Personality test will carry 100 marks. Candidates must note that there will be penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the objective type question papers.