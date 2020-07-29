BSE Odisha 10th result to be announced soon at orissaresults.nic.in: LIVE UPDATE
According to reports, the press conference will begin at 10.30 am and the result link will be activated
Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, will declare the 10th board examination result for 2020 today, July 29. Times of India says that the press conference will begin in a few minutes and the result link will be activated after 11.00 am.
All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official websites, orissaresults.nic.in and bseodisha.nic.in, once it is declared.
How to check your BSE Odisha 10th results:
- Log on to the official Odisha results website, by clicking here.
- Click on the link for the Class 10 result.
- Enter your roll number.
- Your result will be displayed and can be printed out.
In 2019, the Board had declared the 10th exam result on May 20. The pass percentage for the year 2019 stood at 70.78% which was a drop of over 5 percentage points compared to 2018.
Live updates
10.34 am: This year the result has been delayed due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
10.32 am: In 2019, the result was announced on May and the pass percentage was 70,78%.
10.31 am: The press conference was slated to begin at 9.00 am which was rescheduled for 10.30 am, reports Times of India. The result link is expected to be activated after 11.00 am.
10.30 am: The BSE Odisha will be declaring 10th or Matriculation result for the state today.