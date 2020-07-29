10.34 am: This year the result has been delayed due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

10.32 am: In 2019, the result was announced on May and the pass percentage was 70,78%.

10.31 am: The press conference was slated to begin at 9.00 am which was rescheduled for 10.30 am, reports Times of India. The result link is expected to be activated after 11.00 am.

10.30 am: The BSE Odisha will be declaring 10th or Matriculation result for the state today.