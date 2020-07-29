Uttarakhand UBSE 10th, 12th result to be announced soon at uaresults.nic.in: LIVE UPDATE
The results will be declared on the official website, uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in.
Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will be declaring the 2020 10th and 12th board examination result in a few hours today, July 29. The official website currently states that the result will be declared after 11.00 pm.
All the students who had appeared for the 10th and 12th class exams in the state can check the result on the official websites, uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in.
How to check UBSE 2020 10th and 12th board exam results:
- Visit UBSE’s official result website.
- Students need to enter the roll number and the captcha code under the relevant section and press on ‘Get Result’
- The result will be displayed which can be printed out if needed.
Live updates
11.42 am: The result link has not been activated yet. The results website still states that the result will be declared after 11.00 am.
11.31 am: Examination for a few subjects that were scheduled to be conducted in March had to be postponed and were conducted in the month of June due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. Thus, this year the result declaration has been delayed.
11.30 am: In 2019, the board had declared the 10th, 11th, and 12th examination result together on May 30, 2019. The pass percentage for 10th exam was 76.43% and for class 12th was 80.13%.
11.25 am: The result is expected to be declared any minute now. Officially it was supposed to be declared after 11.0 am.
11.24 am: UBSE will be declaring the 2020 10th and 12th board examination result in a few hours today, July 29