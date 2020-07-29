1.12 pm: This year girls again performed better than boys. The pass percentage among girls is 96.91% and among boys is 93.90%, according to TOI.

1.11 pm: A total number of 242 students scored 100% marks and more than 83 thousand students managed to score above 90%.

1.10 pm: The overall pass percentage has drastically improved compared to 2019 by around 18.2% compared to 2019.

1.09 pm: The Konkan region performed the best among district with 98.77% of students clearing the exam.

1.08 pm: The students have secured a pass percentage of 95.3%, according to Times of India.

1.03 pm: The students should enter the roll number and mother’s first name on the relevant field and click on ‘View Result’ to check the result.

1.01 pm: The result has been declared. Here is the direct link to check the result.

12.53 pm: In 2019, the board had declared the SSC result on July 8. The pass percentage last year was 77.1%. Girls outperformed boys with 82.82% of girls passing the SSC exam compared to 72.18% of boys.

12.52 pm: A few subjects scheduled to be conducted in March had to be postponed which were later cancelled due to the persisting pandemic situation. All students will be awarded average marks of the remaining subjects for the subject which was cancelled.

12.51 pm: The result is expected to be declared in around 10 minutes. Students should be ready with their hall tickets to check the result once declared.

12.49 pm: The result will be available on the official website, mahresult.nic.in. The result will be available also on maharashtraeducation.com.

12.48 pm: MSBSHSE will declare the Maharashtra 10th or SSC exam result today, July 29, at around 1.00 pm.