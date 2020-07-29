Kerala Department of Higher Education (DHSE) has declared the Plus One or 11th class result for 2020 today, July 29. All the candidates who had appeared for the DHSE or VHSE Plus One exam can check the result on the official website, keralaresults.nic.in.

The result according to reports was declared at around 11.00 am. All the DHSE, VHSE Plus One students can check the result now. The result for NHQF HSE First year result was also declared.

Here are the direct links for all the results:

DHSE FIRST YEAR EXAM RESULTS - 2020

VHSE FIRST YEAR EXAM RESULTS - 2020

Higher Secondary Examination (NSQF) FIRST YEAR - 2020

How to check Kerala DHSE Plus One result