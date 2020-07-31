Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) Tamil Nadu will declare the Plus One or 11th class result today along with the Plus Two re-sit examination result. Both the results will also be released at 9.30 am on the official website, tnresults.nic.in.

Further Read: DGE TN has declared the Plus One result. Read this report.

The information about the result date was confirmed by the Tamil Nadu Education Minister K. A. Sengottaiyan on Twitter yesterday. He said, Examination results will be released on 31.7.2020 at 9.30 am for students who have written Class 11 and Class 12 re-sit. Exam results will be sent via SMS to the mobile number provided by the students and individual candidates in the schools where they have studied,” reports NDTV.

How to check TN Plus One result:

Visit the TN Results website. Click on the link to check the result on the home page. Enter the roll number and other details. The result will be displayed.

The board has already declared the Plus Two or class 12th examination result on July 16. Students have scored a pass percentage of 92.3% this year which is 1 percentage point better compared to 2019.

Girls had performed better than boys in the class 12th exam this year with a pass percentage of 94.8%. Boys have secured a pass percentage of 89.41%, Tiruppur topped the district charts with 97.12% students passing the exam followed by Erode with 96.99% and Coimbatore with 96.39%.