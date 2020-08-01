Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will activate the link for candidates to withdraw their applications for 2020 Civil Services and Indian Forest Services (IFS) today, August 1. The link is expected to be activated in the evening hours on the official website, upsconline.nic.in.

The last day to withdraw one’s application for the Civil Services and IFS 2020 exam will be August 8. This is the second such opportunity given to candidates to withdraw their applications for the 2020 version of the exam. The first such opportunity was given in the month of March.

The second opportunity to withdraw was given due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. The Commission had given opportunity for candidates to change the exam centre in the month of July in two phases.

The Preliminary exam for the Civil Services and IFS was scheduled to be conducted on May 31 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. The preliminary exam will now be conducted on October 4.

UPSC conducts the Civil Services examination for various positions including Indian police service (IPS), Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Services (IFS), and Indian Revenue Services (IRS) among others.