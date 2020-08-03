West Bengal Join Entrance Exam (WBJEE) 2020 examination result will be declared on August 7, reports Times of India. The report says that the announcement of the result date was made by the state’s education minister, Partha Chatterjee, on Sunday.

The result will be declared on Friday and all the candidates can access the result on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEEB had conducted the WBJEE 2020 examination February 2nd in two sessions. The application process for the exam was conducted in the months of October and November 2019.

WBJEE is conducted for admissions for undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutions in the state of West Bengal.

How to check WBJEE 2020 result: