Lucknow University has released the exam timetable for its final year examination for various UG and PG courses, according to NDTV. The exam will be MCQ-based paper and will be conducted in the month of September as per the UGC guidelines, adds the report.

The university has decided to not hold any exams for the intermediate year students and they will be promoted to the next year without any exams and will be graded based on internal assessment, says the report.

The examination will begin from September 7 and will go on until September 26. The detailed examination schedule can be accessed on the official website of Lucknow University, lkouniv.ac.in.

Here is the direct link to access the Lucknow University exam schedule.

The university had earlier scheduled to be conduct the exam in the month of July but had postponed due to the COVID-19 situation and further guidelines from UGC.

UGC had released its revised guidelines on July 6 in which it had asked the universities to conduct the final year exams before September 30.