Maharashtra students can begin applying for the 11th class or Junior College admission online, the website for which was inaugurated on August 1. Students can begin the admission process on the official website, 11admission.org.in.

Students from Mumbai, Thane, Raigad districts, Pune and Pimpari-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation areas along with Nagpur, Amravati, Nashik and Aurangabad Municipal Corporations can start the registration and application process on the official website.

The website was inaugurated in July by the state’s education minister and the registration process began earlier in the week on the official website.

Currently, students can register themselves on the website. After registration, with the generated log-in ID and password, they can fill the form, pay the requisite fees, check and lock the form, and get the form verified at the school or at the chosen guidance centre. The help from a guidance centre can be available on a phone call.

The choice to fill the desired college will be done later, details and schedule for which will be released on the website soon. Students are requested to keep checking the official website frequently for further updates.

Maharashtra government has also come up with a video tutorial on how to fill the form.