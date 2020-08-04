Mumbai University will be releasing its first merit list as part of the Undergraduate admission for the academic year 2020-21 today evening. The merit list will be released at around 7.00 pm on the official website, mu.ac.in.

Based on the first merit list students who have been allocated seats must get their documents verified and pay their admission fees from August 5. The last day to get one’s document verified for the first merit list is August 10 (3.00 pm).

The schedule for this year admission process was released in July 3rd week. This year the merit list will be released three times. The second and third merit list will be released on August 10 and August 17, respectively.

Mumbai University has asked all the colleges to provide an online system for admission this year amid the COVID-19 outbreak. For colleges which have difficulties providing an online system, offline admission process should be done while maintaining all the COVID-19 safety protocols.