Mumbai University has extended the registration period to applying for admission to various colleges until tomorrow, August 5 (3.00 pm), reports Times of India. The registration can be done on the official website, mumoa.digitaluniversity.ac

The university was expected to release the first merit list for admission today evening. Now the first merit list will be released on August 6 at around 11.00 am.

In the same way the remaining merit list has also been postponed with 2nd merit list being released on August 11 and the 3rd merit list being declared on August 17.

Based on the first merit list students who have been allocated seats must get their documents verified and pay their admission fees from August 6 from 1.00 pm. The last day to get one’s document verified for the first merit list is August 11 (3.00 pm).

Mumbai University has asked all the colleges to provide an online system for admission this year amid the COVID-19 outbreak. For colleges which have difficulties providing an online system, offline admission process should be done while maintaining all the COVID-19 safety protocols.