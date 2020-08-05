Karnataka Board is expected to declare the SSLC or 10th board examination result in the next one or two days. This is based on an earlier report wherein NDTV had confirmed via official that the result will be declared by August 7.

Once the result is declared, students can access the result and scored on the official website, karresults.nic.in.

This year the board had decided to conduct the exam in March-April 2019 but had to postpone it due to the COVID-19 disruption. The exam was then conducted from June 25 to July 4 in which more than 8 lakh students had appeared. There were a few cases of COVID-19 reported among students, too.

In 2019, Karnataka SSLC result was declared on April 30. The students had managed to score a pass percentage of 73.7% last year. Of the 8,41,666 students who appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exams, 8,25,468 students had cleared them.

The Pre-University result of the state has already been declared on July 14. The students have managed to score a pass percentage of 69.2% and girls had performed better than boys.

How to check Karnataka SSLC 2020 results