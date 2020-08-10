Karnataka SSLC or 10th result will be declared today, August 10. There were a lot of speculations around the result date but Indianexpress.com confirmed that the result will be coming out today. The result will be available at around 3.00 pm on the official website, karresults.nic.in.

This year the board had to postpone the 10th exam schedule for March-April due to the COVID-19 disruption. The exam was then conducted from June 25 to July 4. More than 8 lakh students had appeared for the SSLC exam this year. There were a few cases of COVID-19 reported among students, too.

This year result process was also delayed due to the pandemic. In 2019, Karnataka SSLC result was declared on April 30. The students had managed to score a pass percentage of 73.7%. Around 8.41 lakh students had appeared for the exam.

How to check Karnataka SSLC 2020 results

Visit any of the official websites for results - kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in. On the home page, click on the results link for SSLC 2020. You will be directed to a new page, enter relevant information to view your scores. The result and scores will be displayed.

The Karnataka PUC result has already been declared on July 14. The students have managed to score a pass percentage of 69.2% and girls had performed better than boys.