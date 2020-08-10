The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha is expected to declare the 12th examination result for 2020 this week. Indianexpress.com said that the result is expected to come out before August 15 on the official website, orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

This year the examination for 12th class in the state had been scheduled to be conducted from March 4 to March 27. A few subjects had to be postponed initially due to the COVID-19 lockdown. These exams were later cancelled.

The marks for the remaining subjects will be given based on the marks received in subjects already conducted. For students who have appeared in more than three subjects, their marks in best of three subjects will be considered for the pending papers. For students who have appeared in three subjects, their highest marks in two subjects will be considered for the remaining papers.

In 2019, CHSE had declared the 12th Arts, Commerce result on June 21. Arts students had scored a pass percentage of 65.89%. The Commerce stream pass percentage stood at 70.26%. The Science stream result was declared on June 3rd in 2019, and the pass percentage this year was 72.33%.

How to check Odisha 12th 2020 result