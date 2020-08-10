KSEEB 10th result: Karnataka SSLC result declared; pass percent 71.8%: LIVE UPDATE
The SSLC result is expected to be declared at 3.00 pm but was declared at around 3.04 pm on the official website karresults.nic.in
Karnataka SSLC or 10th result has been declared today, August 10, at around 3.05 pm. The result is available on the official website, karresults.nic.in.
The pass percentage has come down by around 2 percentage points this year and stands at 71.8%.. In 2019, the pass percentage was 73.7%. Girls have outperformed boys once again. The pass percentage among girls this year is 77.74% and among boys, it stands at 66.41%. At least six students have scored at total of 625 marks and have achieved 100% score.
This year the board had to postpone the 10th exam schedule for March-April due to the COVID-19 disruption. The exam was then conducted from June 25 to July 4. More than 8 lakh students had appeared for the SSLC exam this year. There were a few cases of COVID-19 reported among students, too.
How to check Karnataka SSLC 2020 results
- Visit any of the official websites for results - kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in.
- On the home page, click on the results link for SSLC 2020.
- You will be directed to a new page, enter relevant information to view your scores.
- The result and scores will be displayed.
In 2019, Karnataka SSLC result was declared on April 30. The students had managed to score a pass percentage of 73.7%. Around 8.41 lakh students had appeared for the exam.
Live updates
3.23 pm: Girls have outperformed boys once again. The pass percentage among girls this year is 77.74% and among boys it stands at 66.41%, reports Times of India.
3.20 pm: At least six students have secured 100% in the state’s SSLC exam this year, reports Indianexpress.com. These students have scored 625 out 625 marks.
3.12 pm: NDTV reports that 8,11,050 students out of 8,48,203 have passed the exam.
3.11 pm: The pass percentage has come down by around 2 percentage points compared to 2019. In 2019, the pass percentage was 73.7%.
3.10 pm: The pass percentage this year for the SSLC exam is 71.8%, reports NDTV.
3.07 pm: Times of India says that the press conference will begin soon in which information on pass percentage will be revealed.
3.06 pm: Students should enter the registration number and enter the date of birth and click on ‘Submit’ to get the result.
3.04 pm: The result has been announced. Here is the direct link.
2.54 pm: The result is now expected to be released in around 5 min. Students should be ready with their hall tickets to check the result once released.
2.35 pm: There were a lot of speculations around the result date and it was expected that the result will be declared before August 7. However, it was clarified on Friday that the result date as not been finalised.
2.31 pm: More than 8 lakh students have appeared for the exam this year.
2.30 pm: Due to the delayed exams, the results have also been delayed compared to 2019. In 2019 the result was declared on April 30 and students had secured a pass percentage of 73.7%.
2.29 pm: The exams were initially scheduled to be conducted in March and April but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These exams were conducted in the month of June and July
2.26 pm: The result will be available on the official results website of the state, karresults.nic.in.
2.25 pm: The KSEEB will be declaring the SSLC or class 10th board exam result today, August 10, at around 3.00 pm