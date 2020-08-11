West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the counselling schedule for the WBJEE 2020 examination. The result fro the exam was released on August 7 and now the counselling process will start from tomorrow, August 12 on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

The registration process for the first round of allotment, which will include registration, uploading of document and choice filling, will be conducted from tomorrow and it will go on until August 28. The registration process will close on August 25, documents need to be uploaded by August 26, and choices can be locked from August 25 to August 28

The first allotment result will be declared on August 31 and admission based on first allotment result will be conducted from August 31 to September 6.

This year the WBJEE Counselling process will have three allotment results. The second and third allotment result will be declared on September 24 and October 19, respectively. The counselling process this year will go on until October 28.

Here is the direct link to access the full WBJEE 2020 counselling schedule.

WBJEE 2020 result was declared on August 7. WBJEE is conducted for admissions for undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutions in the state of West Bengal.

WBJEEB had conducted the WBJEE 2020 examination on February 2nd in two sessions. The application process for the exam was conducted in the months of October and November 2019.