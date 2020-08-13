University Grants Commission (UGC) has made a statement to the Supreme Court that Maharashtra and Delhi governments’ decision to cancel the university exams will “directly impact the standards of higher education in the country”’, reports ANI.

The Supreme Court has scheduled the next hearing on this matter tomorrow. The Centre will submit its reply on whether states can issue orders contradicting UGC guidelines under the State Disaster Management Authority.

The University Grant Commission tells the Supreme Court that the decision of Delhi & Maharashtra government to cancel the final term examination will "directly impact the standards of higher education in the country".

The latest statement reiterates UGC’s stance on final year examination guidelines wherein it had instructed universities to conduct the exam. The guidelines have said that the exams need to be conducted before September 30.

One of the petitions for the cancellation of the university exam has been filed by a group of 31 students from different states and universities. The petition says that conducting the exams amid the COVID-19 situation is not safe for the students, and should be cancelled in the interest of justice for the students. A separate petition has been filed Yuva Sena led by Aditya Thackeray, Yash Dubey, and others, adds the report.

In previous hearings on the matter, UGC had questioned states’ authority to cancel the exams if UGC is empowered to confer degrees to the students. UGC had said that the students should continue preparing for the exam and not assume that the exam will get postponed or cancelled.