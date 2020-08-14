Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting the class 12th optional and compartment examination for class 10th and 12th in the month of September, according to Hindustan Times. The detailed timetable for the exam will be issued in the near future, adds the report, The application link to apply to participate in the exams has been activated on the official website, cbse.nic.in.

The board will conduct the optional exams for students who want to improve their board exam scores. This year the board had to cancel a few subjects due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. These subjects were graded based on internal assessment.

“Optional examination for class 12 students whose result has been declared based on the assessment scheme and wish to improve their performance, are proposed to be conducted in September, along with the compartment examination for both class 10 and 12 students. Dates will be announced soon,” said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

Students who opt to participate in the optional exams will have to be aware that the marks scored in these exams will be considered as the final score. Regular students are advised to approach their schools with regard to participating in these exams. Private students can use these links available on the official website to participate in the exams:

The board also said on Thursday that the student will be examined in the syllabus as prescribed for the year of examination. The board also said, “Students must go through the eligibility and pass criteria as well as curriculum for the year of examination and scheme of studies carefully before filling the form,”

CBSE had declared the 12th examination result on July 13, 2020. Students had scored a pass percentage of 88.78% which was an improvement of around 5 percentage points compared to 2018.

The exams were scheduled to be conducted in the months of February and March but a few subjects had to be postponed due to the pandemic. The situation around the pandemic remained a threat throughout the month of June and the board informed that the 10th and 12th class exams have been cancelled and students will be assessed based on the subjects already conducted and internal assessment for the remaining subjects.