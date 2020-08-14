Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam 2020 examination will be conducted on September 20, according to Times of India. The report says that the information was provided by the AP Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi.

The exam was scheduled to be conducted in the month of August but was postponed due to the COVID-19 situation in the state. The report says that further details regarding the exam will be revealed in the near future.

The report says that around 4.5 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the exam. More than 5000 centres have been finalised to conduct the exam and proper COVID-19 protocol will be maintained at all the centres.

The notification for the AP Grama Sachivayalam was released in January 2020 for 16.207 vacancies. The exam is conducted for various posts such as Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, animal husbandry assistant, village fisheries, sericulture, horticulture, agriculture assistant, ANM, Electrical Assistant, Grameena Engineer, Welfare Assistant, Women Police Attendant, Digital Assistant in Andhra Pradesh among others.