Andhra Pradesh government has announced the exam dates for various CET examinations on Friday, according to Times of India. The exams will be conducted in the months of September and October.

The report says that the AP EAMCET exam would be conducted September 17 to September 25 and ICET 2020 exam will be conducted on September 10 and September 11.

The exams would be conducted from September to October 5. The details of the schedule are as follows, according to the report:

Exam Name Dates AP EAMCET 2020 September 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25 AP ICET 2020 September 10, 11 AP PG-CET 2020 September 28, 29, 30 AP EdCET 2020 October 1 (forenoon)

AP LAWCET 2020 October 1 (afternoon) AP PECET October 2, 3, 4, 5

The exams are generally conducted in the months of July and August but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The detailed schedule will be released on the official website, sche.ap.gov.in.