Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the 2020 timetable for the supplementary exams for 10th and 12th classes. All the students who are slated to appear for the exam can check the timetable on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted in the month of September in the first and second week. The exams will begin on September 3 and will go on until September 12.

Here is the direct link to access the RBSE 10th, 12th supplementary timetable.

The board had declared the 12th result Science result on July 8, Commerce result on July 13 and Arts result on July 21. The 10th class result was declared on July 28.