Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has started the process of releasing admit card for the first phase of UET and PET 2020 examination. For now students who are scheduled to appear for the UET and PET exam on August 24, August 25, and August 26 can download the admit card from the official website, bhuonline.in.

The first phase of exams will be conducted from August 24 to August 31. The admit card for the exams scheduled from August 27 will likely be released on August 21.

Here is the direct link to download BHU UET/PET 2020 admit card.

The university has also released the timetable for the second phase of the UET examinations scheduled to be conducted from September 9 to September 18. Earlier, only the first phase exam timetable had been released.

Here is the direct link to access the UET timetable for 1st and 2nd phase.

This year the UET and PET 2020 exams are being conducted in a delayed manner due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first phase of entrance exams will be conducted for LLB (3 years), B.Ed/ B.Ed Special Education, B.P.Ed, BFA, and BPA entrance exams.

The second phase is for BA Hons Arts, BA Hons Social Science, BCom Hons, BCom-FMM, BSc Hons Ag, BA-LLB (5 years), BSc Hons Maths, BSc Hons Biology, Shastri Hons, and B.Voc.