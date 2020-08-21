Consortium of National Law Universities is expected to release the CLAT 2020 admit card around August 24. Once the admit card is released, all the candidates who have applied to participate in the exam can download it from the official website, clat.ac.in or consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The CLAT 2020 examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 7, according to a notification released on August 10. The notification also said that the admit card will be released in 2 weeks’ time.

The notification also said that strict COVID-19 precautions will be undertaken at the exam centre. This year the exam will be conducted through centre-based, online computer-based test.

The notification also said that they have decided to secure permission from the local authorities for candidates to use CLAT admit card as a movement pass so that candidates in containment zones can travel to the exam centre.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country. CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of the representative universities.

The 2020 CLAT exam has been postponed now multiple times due to COVID-19 situation and the rising number of cases. The exam was set to be conducted in the month of April which was then postponed for May 24th and then for August. Now the exam has been scheduled to September 7.