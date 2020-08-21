Degree Online Services Telengana (DOST) notification was released on August 20 and the registration and application process for the same will begin on August 24. DOST is an online portal set up this year to facilitate admissions to various Undergraduate degree courses offered by various universities in the state.

The portal was set up this year to conduct the admission process online amid the COVID-19 situation. The process was supposed to begin in the month of July. However, due to the COVID-19 situation the process was postponed.

All the candidates who want to participate in the admission process can register on the website from August 24 for Phase 1. Last day to apply to participate in the Phase I process is September 7.

The first phase seat allotment result will be declared on September 16 and the admission process based on the first allotment will be conducted from September 17 to September 22. A total number of three allotment rounds will be conducted.

Students and parents can go through the official notification meanwhile to get more details on ways to register and other documents necessary for the admission process.

Here is the direct link to access the DOST 2020 notification.