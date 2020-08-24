Telangana DOST registration and application process for the admission to degree courses in the state will begin from today, August 24. All the students who would like to participate in the admissions process for the degree programmes offered in the universities and institutions in the state can register themselves on the official website, dost.cgg.gov.in.

The notification for the DOST application process was released on August 20. The admission process on the website will be conducted in three phases this year. The application process for the first phase will begin from today and will go on until September 7.

The state government has set up the DOST online port for UG admission this year to make the process of admission online amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The registration process was expected to begin on July 1 but was postponed due to the rising number of COVID-19 patients in the state.

The first phase seat allotment result will be declared on September 16 and the admission process based on the first allotment will be conducted from September 17 to September 22.

DOST registration process would require a UIDAI (Aaadhar) number along with a mobile number. The candidate must also ensure their name, gender and date of birth in Aadhaar is as per SSC. If not, they will have to update their Aadhar details.

Steps for DOST 2020 Registration:

1. Register for DOSTID.

2. Pay the registration fee

3. Fill the application form and submit them for Web options

4. Exercise web options and submit them for seat allotment

Students are suggested to go through the FAQs. registration details, and other information regarding the DOST process before proceeding with the application.

Here is the direct link to access the DOST 2020 notification.