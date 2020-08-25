Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) and JNUT Hyderabad will releasing the TS ECET 2020 examination admit card today, August, according to Times of India. The official website, though, has no information regarding the date on which the hall ticket will be released.

All the students who have registered to appear for the TS ECET 2020 exam can download the admit card from the official website, ecet.tsche.ac.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 31, 2020. The exam has been postponed multiple times and now scheduled for August. The exam is and Engineering Common Entrance Test for Diploma and for B.Sc.(Mathematics) Degree holders. This year the TSCHE is conducting the exam in collaboration with JNTU Hyderabad.

The exam is conducted for lateral admission to 2nd year BE/BTech courses and 2nd year Pharmacy courses offered in the state of Telangana. The application process for the exam this year began on February 24 and went on until July 15.

How to download TS ECET hall ticket: