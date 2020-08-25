National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card for the 2020 ICAR AIEEA UG examination soon. ICAR UG examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 7 and September 8 and the admit cards generally are issued at least 2 weeks before the exam.

Once the ICAR UG admit card is released, all the candidates who have applied to appear in the entrance exam can download it from the official website, icar.nta.nic.in.

The NTA ICAR exam was scheduled to be conducted June 1, 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 along with multiple other exams. Recently the NTA had released the dates for various entrance exams in which ICAR UG was scheduled to be conducted on September 7 and September 8.

The exam for 2020 ICAR AIEEA PG and ICAR AIEEA SRF will be conducted in October; however, the exact dates will be revealed in the near future.

ICAR exam is conducted for admissions to various UG, PG & Ph.D agricultural courses. ICAR is the apex body for coordinating, guiding, and managing research and education in agriculture in the entire country under the aegis of DARE, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

How to download ICAR UG 2020 admit card: